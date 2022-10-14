Brendan Fraser praises Leslie Grace’s Batgirl performance after ‘tragic’ cancellation

Brendan Fraser is sharing his thoughts about the future of Leslie Grace’s Batgirl, following the cancellation of the film, after it was ready to be released. The Hollywood star, who played the villainous Firefly, described the situation as “tragic” and praised the actress for her lead role as the heroine.

“It doesn’t engender trust among filmmakers and the studio. Leslie Grace was fantastic. She’s a dynamo, just a spot-on performer. Everything that we shot was real and exciting and just the antithesis of doing a straightforward digital all green screen thing,” he explained.

©Leslie Grace





He also took a moment to share some of the hard work from the cast and production crew, while filming the project. “They ran firetrucks around downtown Glasgow at 3 in the morning, and they had flamethrowers. It was a big-budget movie, but one that was just stripped down to the essentials.”

‘The Whale’ director Darren Aronofskt, also agreed with Fraser, declaring that the cancellation was definitely “a disappointment for all the fans,” confessing that the film “felt real and exciting.”

©DC Comics





Leslie reacted to the cancellation in early August, after it was announced that Warner Bros and Discovery were not satisfied with the project.

“I feel blessed to have worked among absolute greats and forged relationships for a lifetime in the process! To every Batgirl fan – THANK YOU for the love and belief, allowing me to take on the cape and become, as Babs said best, ‘my own damn hero!’ Batgirl for life!” she wrote.