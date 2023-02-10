Vanessa Hudgens shows off stunning engagement ring: ‘We couldn’t be happier’

Vanessa Hudgens is sharing her excitement with her fans and followers! The actress confirmed her engagement to Cole Tucker, sharing a sweet photo and showing off her stunning engagement ring.

“YES. We couldn’t be happier,” she wrote on Instagram in a joint post with the MLB player. Vanessa posted a close-up of her perfectly manicured nails, wearing the diamond ring, with a sophisticated emerald cut, sharing the good news amid rumors of their next step in their relationship.

The two photos were taken in Paris, France, as the Eiffel Tower can be seen in the background. The pair are smiling and Tucker is hugging Vanessa, while she is showing her ring to the camera. “Ahhh congrats mama!!!!!!,” Lily Collins wrote, while Stella Hudgens commented, “WE LOVE TO SEE IT.”

More friends of the couple took to Instagram to congratulate them including Ashley Benson who wrote, “Love you guys,” Sarah Hyland commenting, “Couldn’t be happier, Right here Look what we’ve got A fairy-tale plot,” and Francia Raisa writing, “Congratulations!!!”

Vanessa has yet to share more details about her engagement, and while she is known for keeping her personal private, she previously detailed to Drew Barrymore how she became romantically involved with Tucker after a Zoom meditation group call. “If I want something or someone, I’m going after them. I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, ‘Hey, it was nice to meet you,’” she said in May 2021.

The athlete also talked about his relationship with Vanessa at the time. “She’s awesome. I love her,” he said, after revealing during a 2021 spring training session that he “got a girlfriend.”