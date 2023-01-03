Vanessa Hudgens puts her health first and reveals important New Year’s resolution

Vanessa Hudgens is definitely putting her health as a priority in 2023. The actress spent New Year’s Eve with her sister Stella Hudgens and shared one of her most important new year’s resolutions with her fans and followers, just one week after California endorsed a ban on the sale of “flavored tobacco.”

The 34-year-old Hollywood star, who recently went viral for her new look, seemingly channeling Lady Gaga, admitted that she will be giving up vaping this new year.

“Anyone else giving up vaping for the new year?” Vanessa wrote after making the important decision. She also posted a photo of herself where she can be seen holding a vape in her left hand. “Goodbye forever,” she added on her Instagram Stories.

California’s new law states that flavored tobacco products are banned from retailers, enforcing a fine up to $250. The actress is known for always taking care of her health and always keeping up with her fitness journey, so her new resolution for 2023 makes total sense.

Vanessa is already booked and busy for the new year. She will be starring opposite Zach Braff in the new comedy ‘French Girl,’ directed by James A. Woods & Nicolas Wright.

The new project will follow a couple making a trip to Quebec City, where they will encounter Hudgens’ character, super-chef Ruby Collins and owner of the Chateau Frontenac.