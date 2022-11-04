Vanessa Hudgens will star in new comedy opposite Zach Braff: ‘French Girl’

Vanessa Hudgens and Zach Braff are starring in a new comedy! The Hollywood stars are acting alongside Evelyne Brochu and William Fichtner in the ‘French Girl,’ written and directed by James A. Woods & Nicolas Wright.

The story follows a high school teacher living in Brooklyn, named Gordon Kinski, played by Braff. His romantic interest in the film will be played by Brochu, who is chef Sophie Tremblay in the new comedy.

The couple will be making a trip to Sophie’s hometown in Quebec City, and they will encounter Hudgens’ character, super-chef Ruby Collins and owner of the Chateau Frontenac, who will test Sophie for a Michelin 3 star.

Deadline reports that the feature film “is produced by Valerie D’Auteuil, Andre Rouleau through Caramel Films & Anders Bard through aBard Production. Paramount Global & Elevation Pictures are handling distribution worldwide. Production is currently underway in Montreal & Quebec City.”

Apart from being booked and busy, Hudgens has shared her fascination for supernatural entities, revealing that she is not scared of having a deep connection with otherworldly beings, and she is really interested in embracing this side of her.

“I feel like as a kid, I naturally was a garden witch, like an earth witch, always playing in herbs and smooshing things up,” she explained during a recent interview with Nylon.

“I’ll come into places that don’t have remnant spirit energy and still feel things,” Vanessa confessed. “Honestly, when you live with it, it’s a casual thing. It’s not like they’re some ominous foreboding thing hovering above you. It’s like you see them and they literally look like people.”“