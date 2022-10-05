Vanessa Hudgens looks toned as she promotes her Fabletics collection

Vanessa Hudgens does multiple things – now, she has a new collaboration with Fabletics, which she took to Instagram to promote. The post shows Hudgens wearing her favorite set, managing to look stylish and athletic at the same time.

Hudgens wears an all-grey ensemble paired with some white shoes as she poses with some exercise balls. She wears her hair in a long braid and pairs the look with some reflective sunglasses.

She appears to have a blast through the shoot, sharing photos of multiple poses with the exercise balls.“Obviously I love this set lol 💘Shop my fav @fabletics set from my latest #VanessaxFabletics collection and get 2 for $24 bottoms + up to 80% off when vou become a VIP,” she captioned the post.

©Vanessa Hudgens



Hudgens shared more photos on her Instagram stories.

Hudgens continued to promote her collaboration on her Instagram stories, where she shared more photos while wearing other colors and items, including a colorful sports bra and a vegan leather jacket.

In an interview with People, Hudgens talked about her collection and some of her inspirations, which include Halloween, one of her favorite times of the year. “This is like, I’m creeping in the night. I am a witch. I’m like, I just want to vibe!” she said. “It comes from the same free-spirited approach that I have with life.”