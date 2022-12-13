Vanessa Hudgens surprises fans with Lady Gaga inspired look: Bleached hair and brows

Vanessa Hudgens is showing her incredible transformation! The actress surprised her fans with her Lady Gaga inspired look, which included a platinum blond wig and bleached eyebrows. “Who even is she,” she wrote on social media showing the new look.

The 34-year-old Hollywood star completed her transformation with a black jacket and a gold collar necklace, with many of her fans pointing out the similarities to Gaga’s iconic character, ‘The Countess’ in American Horror Story.

Vanessa’s makeup paired perfectly with her new hair and outfit, rocking a bold red lip and black eyeliner. “Haus of Hudgens,” one person wrote, while someone else commented “The old Vanessa can’t come to the phone right now,” adding “It’s giving GAGA.”

And while Vanessa didn’t share details about the look and the reason behind it, online users think it might have to do with her Halloween celebrations, as she is known to be a big fan of the spooky season, keeping the celebration going until Christmas.

©FX Networks





“It’s [only a few] days after Halloween, and Christmas music is playing; it’s my version of purgatory. I need breathing space,” she previously said to Page Six, sharing her love for Halloween.

The actress also talked about her fascination with supernatural entities, revealing that she is not scared of having a deep connection with otherworldly beings, and she is really interested in embracing this side of her.

“I feel like as a kid, I naturally was a garden witch, like an earth witch, always playing in herbs and smooshing things up,” she explained during a recent interview with Nylon.