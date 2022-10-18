Vanessa Hudgens looks terrifying in Halloween VR experience

Vanessa Hudgens looks terrifying in her new collaboration with the filmmaker and horror fan Eli Roth.

Hudgens, who’s a lover of all things Halloween, shared a first look of the project on her Instagram. In it, she’ll play various characters, among them, a very scary old lady.

Hudgens first shared a poster of the project, called “Eli Roth’s Haunted House Trick VR Treat.” The experience is written and directed by Roth and will stream on Crypt TV this Friday, right on time for Halloween. “Lemme lure you,” captioned Hudgens, tacking on the purple devil emoji.

Hudgens also shared a stunning transformation video, showing her makeup artists as they cover her in prosthetics and different shades of paint. At the end of the video, Hudgens leans closer to the screen while completely character and the goal was acheived; it’s very scary. “Oh the transformation,” captioned Hudgens. “Only my friend @realeliroth would make me look this good.”

“Honestly I love this look so much, it really suits you,” wrote Roth in the comments.

Per Variety, “Eli Roth’s Haunted House Trick VR Treat” is a 30 minute 180 degree experience, meaning that frightning things will come at you at different directions. The story folllows a teen who comes into an old residence known as the Dollhouse, where she encounters a woman with a mysterious past, played by Hudgens.