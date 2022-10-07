Vanessa Hudgens pole dances in Spider-Man costume

Vanessa Hudgens loves Halloween, whether she’s wearing a sexy outfit or a nerdy one. She took to Instagram to share a video of herself in a Spider-Man costume while doing some tricks on a strip pole, which is something you’ve likely never seen before.

The video shows Hudgens giggling as she pretends to shoot webs from her arms and swings on the strip pole, all set to Michael Bublé’s version of “Spider-Man.” “NERD,” she captioned it, lightheartedly making fun of herself.

Her followers were quick to laugh at her post and point out how adorable the video is, with her close friend Sarah Hyland writing, “I can’t take how cute this is.” Other friends dropped crying laughing emojis, with one of them simply writing, “Vanessa.” Message received.

Hudgens is a big fan of Halloween, with every year sharing a string of posts on the matter. This year, Hudgens has shared a new Halloween themed post a day, and has even launched a collection with Fabletics that also honors the spooky season.

In an interview with People Magazine, Hudgens shared some of the thought process behind the collaboration with Fabletics. “This is like, I’m creeping in the night. I am a witch. I’m like, I just want to vibe!” she said. “It comes from the same free-spirited approach that I have with life.”