Vanessa Hudgens‘ new documentary explores her ‘witchy awakening’

Vanessa Hudgens has long had a thing for witches. The actress is taking her interest in the occult and the spiritual to the next level, sharing a new documentary with the world called “Dead Hot.” In it, Hudgens is joined by her best friend GG Magree, with the two traveling to Salem to explore everything related to witchcraft.

The film follows Hudgens and Magree as they take the hotbed of witches in America, including submitting themselves to ghost hunting quests, and more spooky situations. “I’ve always felt really connected in a way I could never explain,” said Hudgens in an interview with InStyle.“I was filming The Princess Switch 2 or 3 and I had my first conscious witchy awakening. I was learning about the history of the women who were wrongfully accused of witchcraft and learning about what witchcraft even is.”

The show counted with the help of Leslie Garvin, a spiritual consultant, who vouched for Hudgens and Magree’s passion for witches and their history. “I know that people have different beliefs of it. We’re in a society where there’s been a very clear directive path of what a ghost or spirit is and I think we’re in a new age of that changing,” said Garvin. “I always say, ‘Just be curious instead of being judgmental, instead of being skeptical. Just stay curious.’ When you’re curious, miraculous things happen.”

Hudgens revealed that she didn’t discuss the project with everyone, keeping it to herself and only discussing it with people that she felt could understand her. "I feel like the universe unravels itself in the most beautiful ways and at that time, the makeup artist I was working with comes from a long lineage of witches and she had brought something up about being a witch and about me being a witch. It was like, 'OK, so what does this mean?'"

“Dead Hot” is now available to stream on Tubi.