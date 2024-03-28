Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker spotted for the first time since announcing her pregnancy

Vanessa Hudgens is one adorable pregnant soon-to-be mama! This week, the 35-year-old actress and her husband Cole Tucker were spotted together for the first time since she announced her pregnancy at the Oscars. The couple was spending time together in Scottsdale, Arizona on Monday. The minor league baseball player is from the state, so they could have been visiting his family.



The free agent appeared to be on the phone while Hudgens looked cool and athletic in basketball shorts and a white cropped tank top that allowed her growing baby bump to catch some sunshine. She also wore ankle weights to get some light exercise in while she nears the end of her pregnancy.



The Cactus Water founder, who recently opened up about her breakup with Austin Butler, revealed her pregnancy well into it, arriving at the Oscars with a black gown that hugged her baby bump. She radiated beautiful energy, and it was obvious how excited she was for this new venture in her life.



Her big reveal came three months after they tied the knot on a beach in Mexico. There was speculation that she was pregnant at her bachelorette party in October, but she shut down the rumors on Instagram writing in the comments, “Not pregnant so y’all can stop.”

She doubled down on the “She Pivots” podcast, which aired a week before her big reveal, saying, “I was like, ‘That is so rude. I’m sorry, I don’t wear Spanx every day, and, like, am a real woman and have a real body.“ “Don’t make assumptions,” the High School Musical star said, adding, “in all aspects of life, but especially over other women’s bodies.”

Her due date has not yet been revealed.