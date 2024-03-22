Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s 9-month-old son Wren may be the cutest celebrity baby

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s son Wren look like the happiest baby in Los Angeles. The couple shares four children, welcoming their youngest son, via surrogate in June. Teigen loves sharing adorable snaps of the family, and on Thursday, she posted the most adorable photo of baby Wren fresh after a hair conditioning.

Wren had the biggest smile, staring into the camera like a professional baby model. “big boy got that hair conditioned hooooo baby,” the former model captioned the pic.

The post got the attention of thousands, with Viola Davis commenting “Soooo cute.” Proud dad, Legend wrote, “An actual doll.”





Teigen, who recently attended Justin Timberlake’s concert where NSYNC reunited, and Legend also share Luna, who turned 7 in April, Miles, who will turn 6 in May, and Esti, who is 1. The couple welcomed Esti and Wren after they lost their son, Jack, in September 2020, in the middle of pregnancy.



“Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John and my third child, I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions. It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention,“ Teigen said at Propper Daley’s “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation,” per Entertainment Tonight.

She went on to share for the first time that it was a life saving abortion. “Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion,” she said. “An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago.”

In August 2023, Teigen, who admitted she used to be jealous with Legend, talked about what it’s like being a mom of 4 kids, telling PEOPLE, “For me, the hardest part is making sure the older ones feel loved and taken care of and just as special as the babies.”