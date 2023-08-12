©GETTY
TIKTOK

Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Jessica Biel, John Legend, Snoop Dogg, and more

A lot of celebs were in the kitchen this week

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

It’s been a long week, but the weekend is finally here. There are a lot of stressful and sad things going on in the news today, but we are here to bring good vibes only. While Threads is still trying to pick up off the ground, TikTok is going strong with some of your favorite celebrities getting creative on the app, producing and mastering their own content. Check out 10 of our favorite TikToks posted this week by celebrities.


1. John Legend

Chrissy Teigen humbles John Legend after he messes up on the piano.


2. Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel stresses out over what to wear to the rodeo.


3. Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg dances and encourages fans to smile because you only live once.

@snoopdogg

Dancin. You only live once. Smile !! Tour life

♬ original sound - Snoop Dogg

4. Diddy

Diddy makes his first episode of chef Love and baby Love.

@diddy

Cooking with LOVE 🖤🙏🏿💫⚡️✨

♬ original sound - Diddy

5. Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart shares the Bedford’s infamous smashed potato recipe.

@marthastewart Here’s how you can make The Bedford’s infamous smashed potato at home! 🥔 #smashedpotatoes#bakedpotato#foodtok♬ Nonstop - Instrumental - LivingForce
6. Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato makes brownies.

@ddlovato

Here we go again!! I love baking so much!!(do we like the voiceover? Yay or nay?)

♬ Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album) - Dua Lipa

7. Shakira

Shakira makes a TikTok dance for “Copa Vacia.”


8. Usher

Usher brings back velour suits and poses on an overpass.


9. Natti Natasha

Natti Natasha poses on the beach and shows off her toned body.

@nattinatasha

Para las flaquitas, las gorditas, las altas, las bajitas, pelo lacio, pelo rizo, las que se aceptan tal cual como son y no se DEJAN ! NO PARES!

♬ NO PARE - NATTI NATASHA

10. Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba, her husband Cash Warren and their daughters Honor and Haven and son Hayes watch Taylor Swift.

@jessicaalba What a night with the squad! #TaylorSwift - you are magic 💫🤍💃🏽 #ErasTour#Sofi♬ Bejeweled - Taylor Swift

