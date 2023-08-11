New Music Friday: The hottest releases from Karol G, Olivia Rodrigo, Trueno, and more

It’s Friday and summer is in full force. It was a big week for music with two of the biggest names, Karol G and Olivia Rodrigo, releasing new songs. But they weren’t the only musical talents with new tracks, check out our round-up of fresh song that were released this week.

1. KAROL G - MI EX TENÍA RAZÓN

Karol G has officially dropped her highly anticipated album Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season). Included is, “MI EX TENÍA RAZÓN,” which many believe are about her ex, Anuel AA. The song talks about moving on from her past relationship and finding someone who treats her better. La Bichota continues to be a symbol of empowerment, and self-confidence.

2. Trueno - TRANKY FUNKY

Argentine rapper Mateo Palacios Corazzina, who goes by Trueno, gets funky with “Tranky Funky.” The song is a breath of fresh air for the Latin market bringing old school funky beats and a catchy melody.

3. Olivia Rodrigo -bad idea right?

Olivia Rodrigo had the world captivated with her latest single, “Vampire.” She returns with another exhilarating single titled, “bad idea right?” It’s the second single from Rodrigo’s forthcoming sophomore album GUTS, due out on September 8. The music video gained over 2 million views in 14 hours.

4. Gordo & Maluma - Parcera

Gordo and Maluma come together for “Parcera.” The duo debuted the song during their performance at Tomorrowland, where it garnered over 50 million streams. The music video has footage from the event, giving fans a look into the lives of the artists.

5. Äyanna - Say You Love Me

London songstress Äyanna is an up and coming artist with a powerful voice. The singer releases the love song, “Say You Love Me.” “Love is beautiful, so I wrote a song about it,” she wrote on Twitter.

6. Llane - Casi

Colombian heartthrob Llane releases his new single “Casi,” with an official music video. “Casi” is an optimistic post-breakup pop song with showcasing his moodier and serious side.

7. Los Discorde - El Mar

Mexican Rock-Funk trio Los Discorde release breezy NEW SINGLE “El Mar.” The track is full of synth sounds and melodic sweetness for easy listening that will have you ready to hit the beach.

8. Alvaro Diaz, RaiNao - SUKI

Puerto Rican artists Alvaro Diaz, and RaiNao come together for “SUKI.” The track is very catchy with RaiNao’s impressive vocals standing out.

9. DJ Khaled - SUPPOSED TO BE LOVED ft. Lil Baby, Future, Lil Uzi Vert

Four powerhouses, DJ Khaled, Lil Baby, Future, and Lil Uzi Vert, come together for “SUPPOSED TO BE LOVED.” The rappers all showcased their individual flow with their verses on the fun and catchy track.

10. Virlán García, Miguel Montoya - El Corrido de los Grandes

Virlán García, and Miguel Montoya come together for the ultimate corrido, “El Corrido de los Grandes.” The song is from Garcia’s upcoming album, “En Vivo Desde Los Mochis.”

11. Elle Baez - Fuego

Latina singer-songwriter Elle Baez releases “Fuego.” The song honors her father & abuelo who immigrated to the USA from a small farm in the Dominican Republic. The singer is all about self love and empowerment.