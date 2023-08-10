Shakira turns heads with her latest dance video

Shakira is having the time of her life promoting her latest music and preparing for the release of more projects, making fans excited as she continues this new successful era, following her many life changes and her fresh start in Miami, Florida.

The Colombian star showcased her dance skills on her latest TikTok, promoting her song ‘Copa Vacia’ featuring Manuel Turizo. Shakira posted a clip showing the choreography, which includes some of her signature dance moves, encouraging fans to show their talent.

The singer has been living her best life and having some fun on social media. This time Shakira wore an all-black look, which consisted of black leggings and a matching top, showing off her incredible figure. She previously danced along to the chorus of the song on a TikTok, relaxing poolside in Puerto Rico in a brown bikini.

“Queen of Latin pop and Latin music,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Shakitiktoker is the best.” She also posted a hilarious behind-the-scenes clip of the music video that quickly went viral. The singer can be seen singing along to the track, wearing her mermaid costume, when she suddenly notices a rat making her way to her, screaming and jumping when she sees the animal. “Things that happen to mermaids,” she wrote.

Shakira was recently nominated to the highly anticipated MTV Video Music Awards in the Artist of the Year category, which this year is made up of all women. Of the 6 women, two Latina powerhouses are on the list: Shakira and Karol G. They join Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, and Taylor Swift.

