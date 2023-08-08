Shakira is set to talk about her successful career at Billboard Latin Music Week: More details

Shakira will be participating in the highly anticipated Billboard Latin Music Week. The Colombian icon is set to take the stage to talk about her successful career in the music industry, during a special event at the Faena Forum in Miami Beach, coinciding with National Hispanic Heritage Month.

The acclaimed musician will be joining Nicki Nicole, Nathy Peluso, Maria Becerra, Peso Pluma, Sebastian Yatra, Fonseca, Eladio Carrion, Grupo Frontera, Young Miko, Arcangel, and more Latin artists, set to make special appearances during October 2-6, 2023.

Billboard Latin Music Week will also coincide with the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards, which are taking place on October 5 and will be broadcast on Telemundo.

Shakira continues to succeed during her new life chapter, after moving to Miami with her kids Sasha and Milan, releasing new music, collaborating with new artists, and living her best life following her controversial divorce, the global star has reclaimed her title as one of the top-selling female Latin artists of all time.

The singer is currently the most-viewed Latin female artist, one of the top-5 artists overall of all time on YouTube with over 25 billion cumulative views, and the most-streamed female Latin artist of all time on Spotify. Named Billboard’s Top Female Latin Artist of the Decade twice (2000 and 2010), Shakira has received numerous accolades, including seven (7) Billboard Music Awards, thirty-nine (39) Billboard Latin Music Awards, three (3) Grammy Awards, twelve (12) Latin Grammy Awards, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Apart from her impressive career in the entertainment industry, Shakira has improved the life of kids in Colombia, by creating the Pies Descalzos Foundation in 1997, building and adapting 9 public schools in Cartagena, Barranquilla, Guajira, and Quibdó, with 6 in construction. Pies Descalzos has raised over 40 million dollars since its inception and impacted over 150,000 children and nearly 900,000 families.