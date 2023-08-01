Shakira, Milan, and Sasha show their basketball skills while visiting UCLA

Shakira is one of the most successful singers of modern times, and her education is unparalleled too. The Colombian philanthropist and entrepreneur recently took to social media to share a glimpse of her visit to her former university.

The 46-year-old star has a degree in philosophy from the University of Pennsylvania and studied Western Civilization History at the University of California in Los Angeles (UCLA) in 2007.

Years later, the “Pies Descalzos” interpreter returned to UCLA to walk through the building with her two sons, Milan and Sasha. They also enjoyed the gym amenities and played basketball together.

Loading the player...

In July, the singer spent quality time with her sons at the Dodgers baseball game. She shared photos of her kids dressed up in their Dodgers gear, and then a video of all of them singing loudly on the stands.

During the same month, she took them to Puerto Rico, where she emerged as the Pemios Juventud big winner. The singer earned eight trophies and delivered a heartwarming speevh about her philanthropy, and how she wants to impact Milan and Sasha’s lives.

“When my 10-year-old son sadly tells me that one of his friends wishes to change their skin color because they don’t feel accepted, or when someone else is being excluded due to their preferences, as a mother, I can only show him that he doesn’t have to remain silent. He can raise his hand, use his voice, and speak out against anything he disagrees with,” she said. “That’s how it is, Milan. And it comforts me to see, it comforts me greatly to see that this youth increasingly knows how to do it.”

“On social media, you amplify the news that concerns us and shed light on stories that, if it weren’t for you, would remain untold. You question things, point out injustice, and seek the truth. And today, with Milan and Sasha here accompanying me, which brings me great joy, I want my children to understand that to be an agent of change, you don’t need to be a female pop star. You don’t need to have a foundation, be a politician, hold a position of power, or even be famous or wealthy,” she assured.