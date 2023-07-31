Piqué was greeted with ‘Shakira! Shakira!’ chants by a crowd at a recent Kings League event

Gerard Piqué found himself amidst enthusiastic fans at the “Kings League” seven-a-side tournament held at Atletico’s Wanda Metropolitano. Although he probably would want them to be excited about his presence, little did he know that the night was about to take a wild turn.

With a microphone in hand and a speech in mind, Piqué took to the stage at the Madrid nightclub, when within seconds, the crowd erupted into a chorus of chants about Shakira.

©GettyImages



Gerard Pique during Finals of Kings League at Civitas Metropolitano Stadium on July 29, 2023 in Madrid, Spain.

Piqué struggled to make himself heard

The noise was so thunderous that his words got lost in the chants. Videos of the scene spread like wildfire on the internet, capturing Piqué‘s unexpected encounter with his past. “Shakira! Shakira!” the crowd chanted multiple times.

Amidst the laughter and provocation, Piqué took it all in stride, and despite the initial difficulties, he slowly began commanding the crowd, eventually allowing him to speak.

An unexpected serenade!

The club’s crowd joyfully belted out Shakira’s iconic anthem, “Waka Waka,” part of the 2010 World Cup. The interesting part is that this very song reportedly played cupid for the two stars, bringing them together in a love story that started as a romance movie and concluded as a drama.

©GettyImages



Gerard Pique during Kings League and Queen League Press Conferece a day before the Finals at Civitas Metropolitano Stadium on July 28, 2023 in Madrid, Spain.

The ghost of Shakira can’t resist tagging along!

The event comes after El Nacional of Catalonia, informed that Piqué and his new flame jetted off to Andorra and decided to hit the Uniq nightclub, were he reportedly made a special request during the party.

According to the publication, the retired soccer star requested the club’s owner and DJ to not play Shakira’s music.

Shakira and Gerard announced their breakup in June 2022 after more than a decade together. Since the split, the global sensation has made musical references to her ex and his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti— who is rumored to become his wife.