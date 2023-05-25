Gerard Piqué may be contemplating marrying Clara Chía: Report

Recent reports have emerged indicating that Gerard Piqué may be contemplating marriage to his beloved girlfriend, Clara Chía. Over the recent months, this couple has been the subject of much speculation, with rumors ranging from pregnancy to breakups and beyond.

However, the duo is again in the public eye after being spotted at a prominent jewelry store. According to La Vanguardia, witnesses at Rabat noticed the couple at the Audemars Piguet watch stand, where they may have placed a customized order.

After a brief period, a store employee inquired about a ring that Piqué had previously purchased. Shakira’s former partner is said to have responded that “they were already fixing it.” This has led to speculation that Clara may be the intended recipient of the ring in question and that they were adjusting its size to fit her finger.

As of now, the details surrounding the ring remain shrouded in mystery, and it is unclear whether it is an engagement ring or simply a heartfelt gift from Piqué to his girlfriend. Nonetheless, this development has sparked considerable excitement among fans and followers of the couple, who eagerly await further news in this regard.

In 2022, the former soccer player went public with Clara Chía Martí at the Summerfest Cerdanya. Gerard and Clara were also spotted together in June but were linked months later. According to Marca, the couple might have met at Kosmos, Piqué’s company, where she works in Public Relations. The publication reported she is still studying.