Gerard Pique jokes about dropping a song with Bizarrap amid Shakira beef

Gerard Pique might be interested in a singing career one day. The former athlete has been in the spotlight since his split with Shakira. Following the Colombian’s record-breaking collaboration with Bizarrap, Pique recently quipped that he would jump on a track with the Argentine producer.



On Monday, Despierta America shared a clip of Pique talking to Ibai Llanos about the idea, saying it would be a big shot. The idea came up while they discussed “La velada del Año III“, which will feature Rosario Flores, Ozuna, Quevedo, Maria Becerra, and more.

“If someday a Bizarrap session is done with me it would not be a shot, it would be something really big, we are talking about a bottle of 5 liters or 10 liters of powerful drink,” he said confidently. “A shot seems little to me,” he added.

Ibai couldn’t hold his laughter, joking, “A Bizarrap session with you would be regrettable.” “Beware of a song that I think is going to play at the Metropolitano: ‘It was not your fault, nor was it my fault,” he said, quoting Shaki’s hit song Monotonia, per Marca.



As for Shakira, she has been at the top of her career. After being awarded Women of the Year at the Billboard Latin Women in Music event, she was spotted living it up at the F1 event in Miami. The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer shared photos with friends like Will.i.am and was also spotted talking to actor Tom Cruise.





Pique has been enjoying his time with Clara Chia, recently traveling together to Abu Dhabi. He has been followed by paparazzi and reporters, with fans ready to hate.

Although the retired soccer star said he doesn’t care who doesn’t like him, he did open up about the intense messages he was getting from Shaki’s fans and it’s effects on his mental health. He said he received millions of hate messages. “I am very disappointed with what society is,” he said.

He went on to talk about the “beef” between him and Shakira. “Now we dedicate ourselves to throwing this beef, and then the other one... And I don’t want to go into it because it’s a personal issue,” he continued, saying it might seem like fun and games, but people don’t think about the consequences it can have on mental health.