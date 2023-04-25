Piqué and Clara Chía’s romantic vacation in Abu Dhabi: See Pics

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía are enjoying their Abu Dhabi getaway. The couple decided to take some time to relax and celebrate Clara’s 24th birthday in a private location. And while the pair were not spotted by paparazzi while on vacation, they did encounter some fans that were excited to see them sharing a sweet moment together.

The video shows the celebrity couple walking around the pool at the hotel, with Clara holding two red roses in her hands, which seemed to be a gift from the soccer star.

Primeras imágenes de Clara Chia y Gerard Piqué en Abu Dabi

Fuente : @bisara7apic.twitter.com/dO4GeaRPG4 — Adriana Toval (@TovalAdriana) April 24, 2023

The couple looked casual, with the athlete wearing a white shirt and blue shorts, while his girlfriend wore a black kaftan. “My favorite couple I love them,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “She is holding roses,” adding heart emojis.

It was previously reported that the pair would be spending some time in the Middle East, just before Piqué’s trip to Miami. The sportsman is expected in Florida by the end of the month to visit his kids and spend 10 days with them. This also seems to be an opportunity for his and Shakira’s lawyers to finalize some of their arrangements, including co-parenting activities between Barcelona and Miami.

¡Al fin! ahora si tenemos imágenes de las vacaciones de Clara Chia y Gerard Piqué en los Emiratos Árabes. Ella con un par de Rosas en sus manos 🌹🌹🏖🌴👫🏼❤ pic.twitter.com/NGBEwZAGKX — ♥ CUENTA FAN ♥ Clara Chia y Gerard Piqué ♥ (@ClaGerFans) April 24, 2023

Meanwhile, Shakira is set to receive a very important tribute on May 7th at Billboard’s Woman of the Year, which is the first-ever Latin Women in Music gala.

“Shakira is the ultimate Woman in Music. Thanks to her, Latin women all over the world have been empowered to write and perform deeply personal music. She created a movement all on her own and continues to be more relevant than ever today, with grace, a deep tradition of giving back, and enormous talent. She is the definition of a Woman in Music,” said Leila Cobo, Billboard’s chief content officer for Spanish content.