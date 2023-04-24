Gerard Piqué’s mom talks about his feelings after his kids move to the US

Gerard Piqué’s mom, Montserrat Bernabéu, has shared her first public statement regarding her son’s health and state of mind. She and her husband, Joan Piqué, made their first statements to the press and shared how Gerard was feeling following the departure of Shakira and his children to the U.S.

Piqué, Shakira and his parents.

Bernabéu and Joan were attending the Barcelona Open and were watching the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Stefano Tsitsipas this past weekend. The two appeared to be in a good mood when they were stopped by the Spanish press, where they exchanged a few words with EuropaPress.

While the Bernabéu and Joan were trying to avoid the press, they weren’t able to avoid the questions from journalists, who asked about Piqué and how he was feeling following the departure of his children to Miami. “Everything is fine, everything is great,” said the parents.

While Shakira and her sons, Sasha and Milan, are planning on living in Miami for the foreseeable future, Piqué is still in the picture. The parents have an agreement where he’ll spend 10 days of the month alongside his kids. The custody arrangement also makes it clear that the children will spend most of their vacations with their father, and that if Piqué were to move to Miami, custody would be split evenly.

The Spanish press has reported that Piqué will soon meet up with his children in Miami, having travel plans for April 26th. This would be the family’s first encounter since the children’s departure to Miami.