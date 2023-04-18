Gerard Piqué’s mom appears on her first TV interview since Shakira split

Gerard Piqué’s mom, Montserrat Bernabéu, has appeared on her first televised interview following her son’s dramatic split with Shakira. The 6o year old doctor discussed her work and asked journalists to steer clear of her personal life.

Bernabéu appeared on the Barcelona program “Col·lapse”, where she was interviewed by the journalist Ricard Ustrell. She discussed her lengthy and accomplished career as a doctor and made it clear that her personal life wouldn’t be discussed with the media.

The Spanish journal Lecturas shared some of her answers in Spanish, which we translated. “As everyone else does, I have a personal life and a professional life,” said Bernabéu. “But my personal life is only discussed with my closest friends and family. When I’m at work, I’m focused on what I need to be doing and I’m doctor Bernabéu.”

The Spanish journal La Vanguardia reports that Bernabéu made it very clear to the media that her personal life was off topics, claiming that questions regarding her son or Shakira would not be answered.

The Spanish press reports that the interview stayed very professional, but that it had one personal moment. In it, Bernabéu addressed one of her son’s scariest injuries as an athlete and looked visibly emotional as she recounted the experience.

“I remmember that he was on the field at that time. When I saw him I couldn’t think of anything,” she said, recalling an injury Piqué suffered while playing soccer in the year 2012. “I still have a hard time talking about this.”

“He continued to play but he didn’t know where he was. He was disoriented and had experienced significant brain trauma.”