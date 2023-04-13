Shakira and Gerard Pique’s breakup is going to be studied at the University of Castilla-La Mancha

Shakira and Gerard Pique’s breakup has captivated the world. The release of her song “BZRP Music Sessions #53” with Bizarrap broke the internet with 500 million views on YouTube. It broke 14 Guinness records during the first 24 hours, and now, it’s going to be studied at The University of Castilla-La Mancha (UCLM).



UCLM announced that they have organized a conference to study the repercussions of the breakup from different areas of Law: from the Right to privacy, honor, and the image itself to international law.

It’s called the “Legal Implications of the Shakira and Piqué case regarding session 53 BZRP,” and will be held on April 13 at the Faculty of Social Sciences of the University of Cuenca. “It is clearly aimed at law students and people who are curious,” they explained.



The purpose is none other than “to bring students closer to some relevant legal issues using a topic that they know about through the media and that interests them.”

Topics such as constitutional law and everything that derives from the right to privacy, honor, and one’s own image, as well as international law, will be reviewed after Shakira has gone to live with their children in Miami.

It’s not the first time pop culture has made its way to education. In September 2022 it was announced both New York University and San Diego State University are including exciting courses on the impact and contribution of Lana Del Rey and Bad Bunny.