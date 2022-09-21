Bad Bunny and Lana Del Rey have a lot more in common than you think

Two new courses are available for music lovers. Both New York University and San Diego State University are including exciting courses on the impact and contribution of Lana Del Rey and Bad Bunny.

New York University’s Clive David institute will launch a new class next month, focused on the study of Lana’s songwriting, in relation to social justice, musical influence and unique sound, that “has changed the parameters of baroque pop.”

“Del Rey provided a new platform for artists of all genders to create ‘anti-pop’ works of substance that could live in a mainstream once categorized as bubblegum,” says author Kathy Iandoli. “The six-time Grammy nominated artist has reinvented the sound (and mood) of mainstream music beyond the 2010s.”

San Diego State University will explore Bad Bunny’s impact on Latin culture, as he has been able to show a different side of reggaetón. “Bad Bunny has transformed reggaetón like no other artist has,” said Dr. Nate Rodriguez.

She continued, “When you think about reggaetón, it’s hypermasculine, machista is embedded in its core. And Bad Bunny has come and flipped it upside down. Bad Bunny gives us another side to masculinity, and how masculinity can be, how it should be. How it can be authentic, how it can be endearing, how it can be loving.”

The two musicians have had an undeniable impact in their own music genres, influencing new generations of fans in different ways, and building a large platform in the process. Now their success will be studied in two different universities, following Taylor Swift’s course available in New York University.