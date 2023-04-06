Shakira has moved out of Spain and has made her homebase the United States. The Colombian singer wrote a farewell post on her Instagram that quickly racked up thousands of likes. “Thank you to everyone who surfed so many waves alongside me in Barcelona, a city where I learned that friendship definitely lasts longer than love,” she wrote, pointedly.

According to Hola! Spain, Shakira is setting up base in North Bay Road, an area of luxurious homes known as Star Island, hosting the homes of some of the world’s richest celebrities. Scroll down to have a look at some of her neighbors: