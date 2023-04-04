Shakira and her kids are having a brief vacation in an undisclosed place

Shakira and her kids, Sasha and Milan, have left Barcelona. The trio are relocating to Florida, where the kids will go to school and Shakira will be closer to Latin America and important people involved in the music industry. Before settling in, the family has decided to stop by a different place and enjoy a small vacation.

Hola! Spain reports that Shakira’s destination hasn’t been revealed, but that she’s taking advantage of Easter vacations to spend some quality time with her children. Some sources believe she’s chosen San Diego, California as her destination.

The location hasn’t been confirmed but it’s believed Shakira is fond of the place. Last year, following her split with Gerard Pique, Shakira and her kids were spotted in San Diego in July. They also stopped by Los Angeles, with the kids having a lot of fun in the famous city, including a visit to the Dodgers baseball team. At the time, Shakira thanked the team for making her and her children feel “at home,” a phrase that many people considered important due to all that was going on in her personal life.

Shakira is expected to be back in Florida by the week of April 11th, when her children start school again. Following her departure from Spain, Shakira shared an emotional message on social media, thanking her Spanish fans and the friends she made along the way. She called Barcelona the city where she “learned that friendship lasts certainly longer than love.”