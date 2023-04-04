Piqué gave full custody of kids to Shakira before her move to Miami: Report

It seems a new update on the controversial divorce between Shakira and Gerard Piqué has been revealed. Following the announcement of the Colombian singer’s new chapter in Miami with her kids Sasha and Milan, it has been reported that custody arrangements were settled before they were able to move from Barcelona to Florida.

It was reported by People En Español that the soccer player agreed to give full custody of their kids to Shakira, ahead of her move to Miami. “In order for the Colombian composer to leave Barcelona, Spain, where she had established herself, she had to request to her former partner full custody of their children, which was granted without major issues,” the publication detailed.

The custody arrangement report comes after it was revealed that Joan Piqué, father of the athlete, and manager of Inversiones BCN Two & Two SL, sent Shakira an eviction letter, asking her to leave the residency in Barcelona before April 30.

And while Shakira is ready for a fresh start in Miami with her children, Piqué is getting into a very serious relationship with Clara Chía, following the infidelity scandal, and it seems he is being more open about his failed marriage with the singer.

“So my ex is Latin American... you don’t know what I’ve gotten on social media from her fans. These people have no lives,” he said during a recent interview with Gerard Romero on YouTube. “These people have no lives and why should I care? I’ll never meet them, they’re like robots, you know?” to which Shakira seemingly clapped back on Twitter, writing, “Proud to be Latinoamerican.”