Shakira wants paparazzi to stop following her kids: ‘Respect their privacy’

Shakira is preparing for a new chapter of her life in Miami. The Colombian singer wants her fans and followers to know that she is looking forward to a more private life in the United States, revealing that she wants her kids to have a good experience without the constant attention of the public and the paparazzi.

The artist released a new statement, explaining that she wants to protect her kids from the constant “harassment and persecution.” Shakira began to say that she is currently going through “moments of change” in her life, as a public figure.

“It is understandable that there is a permanent curiosity from the press, about me and my family. However my kids, Milan and Sasha have lived a difficult year, suffering unceasing harassment and persecution from the paparazzi and multiple media outlets in Barcelona,” Shakira wrote.

“Now that they are starting a new phase in life I strongly ask to the press in the name of my kids to please respect their right to privacy,” she continued. “I beg you to abstain from following them to the entrance or exit of their school, waiting for them at the door of our home, or following them to their after-school activities as it has happened every day in Barcelona with the purpose of taking photographs or for better rating.”

She went on to say that she trusts journalists and photographers to be sensitive to the situation that Milan and Sasha are facing, asking them to “behave in the most human way with them, taking into account that it is about the physical and emotional integrity of two underage kids of 8 and 10 years that just want to go out to the street, go to school and feel save.”

Shakira finished by saying that she is asking this “not as an artist, but as a mom who wants to protect and care for the wellbeing” of her kids, so they can “live a healthy and happy life, as any kid deserves.”