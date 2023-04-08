Pet of the week: Meet Prince, the chihuahua who proved to be the biggest fan of Shakira

The controversial divorce between Shakira and Gerard Piqué is still one of the most viral topics of conversation on social media, as new details continue to surface, making online users take sides and share their thoughts amid the singer’s recent move to Miami with her kids, and the soccer player’s relationship with his new girlfriend Clara Chía.

One of these viral moments involves an Italian chihuahua named Prince, who seems to be a die-hard fan of Shakira, just like his owner Pietro. The adorable dog has a large fanbase on TikTok, as he is known for his temperamental attitude, and for playing a celebrity game in which he chooses between photos of his favorite stars and shows his dislike for others.

“My dog bites celebrity photos,” his owner says in Italian before introducing the participants of the game, including Piqué, Clara Chía, Piqué’s mom, and Shakira. Prince can be seen getting ready to play wearing a pale blue puffer jacket. He goes on to bite all photos except the last one, which is a cropped image of Shakira with Bizarrap.

“Why don’t you bite Shakira?” the owner asks. “Do you like Shakira? he says, adding, “You traded your Rolex for a Casio,” in reference to the lyrics of the song. It seems fans are loving the dog’s reactions, as there are many more videos in which he chooses between other singers. “A Shakira non la mordi? I love my daily Italian lessons,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “A Prince knows a queen when he sees one!!!” adding, “Team Shakira.”