Ivanka Trump shares photos of her adorable new family member

Ivanka Trump is growing her family. Over the weekend, she shared some photos of the adorable new member of her family, Simba, a rescue dog from Alabama, who joins a hamster and another dog.

Trump shared the news on her Instagram, alongside some photos of her new dog joining her family. In the post’s caption, Trump explained that Simba is a rescue and provided some details of his state before he was adopted. “A couple of weeks ago we brought Simba, our big hearted and goofy German Shepherd-Lab mix, home from Big Dog Ranch Rescue,” she wrote.

“This little warrior puppy was found abandoned and emaciated alongside a highway in Alabama.”

Trump then provided some photos of her family’s other pets, including their white dog Winter, and their newly acquired hamster, Chester. “Simba joins Winter and Chester, another furry friend who recently joined the family. Welcome to the crew, Simba!”

The post is made up of various images, including Simba posing alongside Trump, her husband Jared Kushner, and their kids Arabella, Theodore and Joseph. More photos show the moment Trump and Joseph picked up Simba from the shelter, and her youngest Theodore holding on to Chester.

Ivanka’s 42nd birthday

Ivanka Trump celebrated her 42nd birthday in late October. She shared a post sharing some of the family photos taken over the course of her birthday celebration, showing her family enjoying the day on their new Miami home, which has recently concluded its renovations.

The estate is located on Miami’s Indian Creek Island, a neighborhood known for its upscale homes and the fact that celebrities like Tom Brady,Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are based there.