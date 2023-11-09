Ivanka Trump wears stunning designer suit at Donald Trump’s fraud trial

Ivanka Trump is in New York, testifying in Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial. She spent five hours on a witness stand and was the last member of her family to testify on the trial. Over the course of her testimony, Ivanka made it clear that she hasn’t been involved in the Trump Organization since her father became president. She was called as “very, very nice” and “very friendly” by New York attorney general Letitia James, reports The New York Times.

©GrosbyGroup



Ivanka Trump’s outfit in New York

Ivanka’s outfit was heavily discussed, a low key and elegant look that relied on high end pieces. She wore a navy blue Trina Turk blazer priced at $448 and matching pants. She paired the look with a white shirt and some stylish yet understated Jimmy Choo heels, priced at $750.

Rounding out the look was a navy Carolina Herrera coat, which Ivanka is fond of and has worn in the past. She wrapped it all up with a Chanel tote, another favorite of hers. In terms of make up and jewelry, she wore her hair perfectly wavy and wore some discreet pearl earrings.

©GettyImages



Ivanka Trump in New York

Ivanka Trump’s new home in Miami

Despite having to appear in court,, Ivanka Trump seems to be happy to be moving on from her past in politics and New York City. Earlier this week, it was reported that the mansion she bought with her husband Jared Kushner some years ago is finally ready for them to move in. The home was purchased shortly after they moved to Miami in 2021. The home is located on Indian Creek Island, an area popularly known as “Millionaire’s Bunker.”

