How to watch Donald Trump’s interview on Univision: An exclusive discussion with Enrique Acevedo

On Thursday, November 9 at 10 p.m. ET, TelevisaUnivision’s Noticias Univision will broadcast a highly anticipated exclusive one-on-one interview with former United States President Donald Trump. The interview, titled “DONALD TRUMP: LA ENTREVISTA,” will be simulcast coast to coast on Univision and UNIMÁS, as well as on the ViX streaming platform’s news channel, NOTICIAS 24/7.

Award-winning journalist Enrique Acevedo conducted the in-depth interview at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s residence in West Palm Beach, Florida, covering a wide range of topics, including the state of the nation and Trump’s plans for the future.

Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump greets the crowd during the Florida Freedom Summit at the Gaylord Palms Resort on November 04, 2023 in Kissimmee, Florida.

The Interview Highlights:

The State of the Nation: Enrique Acevedo engages in a candid discussion with former President Donald Trump about the current state of the nation. As the leading candidate in the Republican presidential primaries, Trump shares his perspective on the challenges and opportunities facing the United States.

Winning the Hispanic Vote: One of the key subjects of the interview is Trump's strategy to win the Hispanic vote in the United States. After the recent midterm elections under President Joe Biden failed to bring a "Red Wave" of GOP candidates into power, the interview explores Trump's plans to gain support among Hispanic voters.

Legal Challenges: Trump, along with his children Donald Jr., Eric, and Ivanka, is currently facing a series of legal challenges. The interview delves into the allegations confronting the former President and his family, including 91 federal charges across four court cases in New York, Georgia, Florida, and Washington, D.C.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump (C) prepares to testify during his trial in New York State Supreme Court on November 06, 2023 in New York City. Trump is scheduled to testify in the civil fraud trial that alleges that he and his two sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump conspired to inflate his net worth on financial statements provided to banks and insurers to secure loans.

Multiple Viewing Options

To ensure a broad and diverse audience can access and engage with this significant interview, Univision offers multiple viewing options to cater to language preferences:

UNIVISION: The interview will feature audio translated into Spanish, making it accessible to Spanish-speaking viewers.

UNIMÁS: UNIMÁS will provide English audio with Spanish subtitles, allowing viewers to follow along in English while still having the option of subtitles for added context.

ViX Streaming Platform: For those who prefer to stream the interview, the ViX platform offers English audio with Spanish subtitles, making it easy for viewers to choose their preferred language.

NOTICIAS UNIVISION's YouTube Page: On the YouTube page of NOTICIAS UNIVISION, there will be two versions of the interview available. One version will include audio translated into Spanish and provide SAP (Secondary audio program) for an enhanced viewing experience. The second version will present the interview in English, catering to an English-speaking audience.

Enrique Acevedo: The Voice of the Latino Community

Enrique Acevedo, the journalist who conducted this exclusive interview, has earned accolades as “The Voice” of the Latino community. He has been recognized as one of the “Top Latinos in American Newsrooms” by The Huffington Post and honored as a “Global Media Leader” by the World Economic Forum. Throughout his career, Acevedo has covered significant news stories worldwide, from the conflict in Gaza to the aftermath of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco.

Enrique Acevedo speaks at the Global Citizen NOW Summit at The Glasshouse on April 28, 2023 in New York City.

His extensive experience also includes co-moderating Univision’s Democratic Debate during the 2016 presidential cycle and reporting on the first 100 days of President Donald Trump’s administration in Washington. Acevedo currently anchors Televisa’s news division flagship newscast, EN PUNTO, while continuing to contribute to Noticias Univision, ensuring that he remains a trusted news source for a wide-ranging audience.