Melania says Donald Trump looks ‘terrible’ on TV rallies

Melania Trump is being brutally honest with her husband, Donald Trump. In a recorded political rally, Donald Trump talked about the harsh stage lights and the very sincere feedback he got from his wife.

Trump says Melania has told him that he looks terrible lately on TV during his speeches but Trump blames it on the lighting.

Trump attended a rally in Iowa, and spoke to viewers about the harsh lights that are used on these types of events. “You look like crap on television,” he said.

“When I go home to watch it with our great First Lady, ‘How did I look?’ I asked. She said, ‘You didn’t look good. Too much light.’ These lights are terrible,” he concluded, making onlookers laugh.

Melania and Trump’s prenup negotiations

Last month, it was reported that Melania was renegotiating her prenup with Trump. A source that spoke to Page Six claimed Melania and Trump were renegotiating their prenup following his second run for presidency and the legal issues he’s experienced over the past year, which have reportedly impacted his wealth. “This is at least the third time Melania has renegotiated the terms of her marital agreement,” said the source.

“Melania is most concerned about maintaining and increasing a substantial trust for their son, Barron.”

Another source said that while Trump was still wealthy, the legal issues he’s had in the past year had prompted some changes. “This agreement was necessary because of the current legal battles … [Donald] has suffered,” they said. “I know that she wanted it to provide her with more money, and also — from what I understand — there’s a specific amount at minimum that Barron is supposed to obtain.”