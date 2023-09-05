Ivanka Trump goes water skiing with her sons

Ivanka Trump made the most of her weekend by enjoying some time in the water. She shared a post on Instagram water skiing alongside her family, showing off her skills in the sport.

Trump shared the footage on her Instagram stories and feed, sharing a photo of herself water skiing against a stunning Miami backdrop. Her eldest son, Theodore, smiles for the camera as he chers his mother on. She also shared a video of herself calmly surfing the waters, looking very comfortable in what she was doing. She captioned the post with some emojis.

Trump has enjoyed her summer by going on various trips and doing multiple activities with her family, including spending time with notorious sports teams like the Mets and the New York Giants. Earlier in the summer, she was spotted in locations like Greece and Spain, and seemed to be enjoying her time off.

Earlier this month, there were rumors of a feud between Trump and her sister Tiffany. A source revealed that the two weren’t close while they were growing up but that their father’s time in office brought them together. “They used to not get along but now they’re bonded over their shared trauma of being the most hated kids in America,” said a source to PEOPLE.

“Going through that experience with their dad as president was awful for them, they hated it. People were so cruel. Especially about Tiffany’s looks.” The source revealed that the two want nothing to do with politics this time around, which is why they’ve been quiet regarding Donald Trump’s second run for presidency. “They want nothing to do with politics this time around, they never want to go through that again. They just want to chill in Miami.”

