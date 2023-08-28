Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner spotted checking out their new Miami mansion

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were spotted checking out their new Miami mansion, which has been under construction over the past years. The home is located on Indian Creek Island, also known as Billionaire Bunker, where the two will have neighbors like Jeff Bezos and Tom Brady.

©GrosbyGroup



The photos showed Ivanka and Jared having a look at the lot as they discussed it with other people. Ivanka wore an all black athletic outfit that she paired with a white cap, sunglasses and sneakers, while Jared wore a white T-shirt, jeans and some sunglasses.

More photos show Ivanka discussing the home with some construction workers who were carrying some furniture and other items that were neatly packed in protective wrapping.

Ivanka and Jared have been working on this home for years, having purchased it in the year 2021, for $24 million. Following their stay at the White House, the couple relocated to Florida with their kids, spending most of their time in a luxury condo in Surfisde made out of six bedrooms.

Their permanent home has been under construction for years, being customized for their wants and needs. According to old and updated photographs, the home has been renovated from a beige villa into a white mansion equipped with all manner of features, including a palm trees, a pool, and more.

