Ivanka Trump might have a new neighbor: Jeff Bezos buys Miami home

Ivanka Trump might be getting a new neighbor. Jeff Bezos reportedly purchased a $68 million home located in ‘Billionaire’s Bunker,’ the luxurious area in Miami where a growing list of celebs are located, including the Trump-Kushners, Tom Brady, and more.

Jeff Bezos’ new home

Bezos’ home has three bedrooms and is located by the water, according to a Bloomberg report. A source also reported thatBezos might be considering other purchases in the area.

“Billionaire Bunker” is located by Indian Creek, a village in Miami-Dade County. It’s a separate municipality with its own mayor and police force, and its one of the most expensive cities in the country. The area is known for its peaceful ambiance, luxurious golf courses, and gorgeous homes.

Earlier this month, Lauren Sanchez shared some photos of herself getting ready with her glam team. The photos show her wearing a white robe as various people work on her make up. “Swipe to see why we have so much fun in glam,” she wrote in the caption.

Sanchez and Bezos got engaged earlier this year, even though they’ve yet to address these claims publicly. Still, the couple looks happy and in love, with Sanchez proudly wearing her $2.5 million engagement ring. There’s no news as to when the wedding will take place, only that the couple is happy to have reached this stage.

“They’re still just enjoying the engagement,” said a source to PEOPLE. The source revealed the two had a private engagement party where “they had an amazing time with close friends.”