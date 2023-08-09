Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were guests of honors in Citi Field. The couple attended the Mets game with their two sons, Joseph and Theodore, and took multiple photos with the players and on the stands.

Trump shared photos on Instagram, sharing her excitement over the game and getting her kids involved in a fun and special activity. She also shared a video of herself practing her batting skills alongside Mets players Pete Alonso and Brandon Nimmo. “Pre-game warm up with Pete and Brandon was amazing! Let’s go Mets!”