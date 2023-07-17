Ivanka Trump celebrates her daughter’s 12th birthday with sweet message

Ivanka Trump is celebrating her daughter’s birthday. Arabella Rose is turning 12 today, with Ivanka taking the opportunity to share some adorable photos and some of her daughter’s most special characteristics.

The post is made up of various photos of Arabella alongside her family, including one of herself as a baby, various photos alongside her younger brothers, and alongside her parents. Photos also show her skill on horseback, showing her participating in horseback riding competitions. “Happy 12th Birthday to our sweet Arabella Rose!” reads Ivanka’s caption. “You bring so much happiness and love into our lives every day. Your spirit and your kindness shine so bright. Watching you grow into the amazing young woman you are is a true blessing.”

“May this year be filled with endless laughter, adventures and love. I’m proud to be your mama today and always!”

Last week, Ivanka took to social media to remember her mother, Ivana Trump, who passed away one year ago. Ivanka shared some images of her mother and shared a sweet tribute, revealing the strenght of their relationship. “Today marks one year since my mom passed,” wrote Ivanka. “Her illuminating and immeasurable imprint on our lives remains with us every day. Miss you more than you know mama.”

Family insiders revealed that Ivana’s kids are still mourning their mother. “The children were hit hard when it happened, and still miss her sense of humor, love of life, and energy for the projects and people she loved,” said the source to People.

