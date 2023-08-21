Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Ivanka Trump and her kids are ready for the football season. Earlier today, she shared various photos of her kids wearing the New York Giants uniform and smiling excitedly alongside some of the team’s players, including Jalin Hyatt, Daniel Jones, and Eli Manning. She also shared a photo of herself, enjoying the time she spent at the Giants’ HQ.
