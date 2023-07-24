Watch Ivanka Trump learn how to pilot a helicopter

Ivanka Trump is learning new skills. The former First Daughter shared a video of herself piloting a helicopter, a hobby that she appears to be discovering and falling in love with.

The clip was shared on Instagram and it shows her wearing a colorful dress and some sunglasses, as she learns how to pilot the helicopter. The camera shows Ivanka smiling and looking excited as she holds on to the flight controls and looks out ahead to a stunning sunset view. “Learning to fly,” she captioned the post.

Over the past few months, Ivanka has been enjoying her summer, spending plenty of time with her family and friends in some of the hottest summer destinations, including Greece, Spain and Costa Rica. “During the pandemic I reread "The Odyssey" and fell in love [with] Homer's epic poem once again,” she wrote in an Instagram post that showed her in the Parthenon. “Walking in the footsteps of Odysseus these past few days has been an extraordinary experience - ancient ruins and mythical landscapes came alive before my eyes as I explored this breathtaking country.”

In Spain, Ivanka was spotted with her husband Jared Kushner, as the two joined David Guetta for some parties and on a midday hangout in a luxurious yacht. She also stayed on Julio Iglesias’ ranch, where she and her daughter Arabella rode horses. According to our sister publication HOLA!, Ivanka and family stayed for a couple days in the ranch, called Cuatro Lunas and is located near Marbella.

Before that, she was spotted surfing in Costa Rica, where she also shared some images of herself in a black bathing suit, carrying a white, pink and blue surfboard.

