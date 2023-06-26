Ivanka Trump parties in Spain behind David Guetta’s DJ booth

There may be trouble in Trump’s paradise, but Ivanka Trump is living her best life! The daughter of Donald Trump has been enjoying her summer and is currently on vacation in Spain with her husband Jared Kushner.



©Ivanka Trump



The couple is making the most of their summer this year and are currently in Spain

On Sunday night, Ivanka and her husband, who recently celebrated Father’s Day attended one of David Guetta’s shows where she hung out behind the DJ booth, getting more than a front-row view of Guetta’s mixing skills.



©Ivanka Trump



Ivanka and Jared had a VIP experience at the 55 year-old producers show

Ivanka and Jared seem to be good friends with Guetta. The couple was spotted aboard a yacht with him on Sunday before the show near the village of Es Calo in Formentera, Spain.



After the show Ivanka shared one of her vacation looks with a mirror selfie. She wore a white summer dress covered with flowers.

©Ivanka Trump



Ivanka has been soaking up the sun all over the world this year

The 41-year-old mother of 3 and her husband have been traveling around the world. DailyMail notes that over the last year, she has visited Poland, Morocco, London, Prague, Utah, Egypt, Qatar, Paris, and Jerusalem. She was just surfing in Costa Rica last week.



Ivanka has been focusing on her private life and family after stepping away from politics in November 2022. “I love my father very much. This time around, I’m choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family,” she said at the time, per DailyMail.