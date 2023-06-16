Melania celebrates Donald Trump’s birthday in all-white sophisticated look

Melania Trump has been showing off her street style lately. The former first lady was photographed in New York City preparing for Donald Trump’s birthday. And while “no big party” was planned, as revealed by a source to the New York Post, Melania was seen stepping out of Trump Tower in an all-white ensemble.

The 53-year-old wife of the former president was accompanied by her security team. Melania wore a Gucci dress, featuring a belted waist, short sleeves, and a classic collar. She paired the look with a white Hermès handbag and a pair of brown tortoiseshell sunglasses.

The insider also revealed to the publication that Melania and 17-year-old Barron would be having a “low-key” celebration for Trump in Bedminster, New Jersey. “He doesn’t want to call attention to the fact he’s turning 77,” the source said, adding that he is known for “hating his birthday.”

Melania was spotted leaving the Trump Tower just days before, wearing a high-waisted khaki skirt and a black top. She paired the outfit with matching sandals, black sunglasses, and a black Chanel bag. Melania styled her hair in waves and wore her signature soft glam makeup look.

Trump was seen at Miami’s Versailles Restaurant in Little Havana just one day before his birthday, where his supporters decided to serenade him, while he reportedly looked awkward, as he apparently “never celebrates it in a meaningful way.”