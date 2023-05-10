Melania Trump discusses Trump’s 2024 presidential run for the first time

Melania Trump has officially endorsed Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential run. Following months of speculation where many argued that the former First Lady didn’t want to be involved in her husband’s run for office, Melania gave a new interview and sketched out some of her plans were she to return to the White House.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Melania said that her husband has “her support.” “We look forward to restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength,” she said. “My husband achieved tremendous success in his first administration, and he can lead us toward greatness and prosperity once again.”

Melania also discussed some of the initiatives that she would continue to work on if Trump were elected for a second term. She said she would continue to work and expand on her “Be Best” initiative, which focuses on the health of children, opioid abuse, and online safety in the country. “Since leaving Washington D.C., my commitment to the foster community has grown stronger,” she said to Fox News Digital.

This past weekend, Melania returned to social media to discuss a luncheon that she hosted in Mar-a-Lago where her initiatives “Be Best” and “Fostering the Future” were discussed. The photos showed her in a meeting with various people.

“I enjoyed the open and sincere discussion I had this past weekend, over lunch, with a group of teens from the foster care community. We covered a wide range of topics, including their personal experiences, struggles, and hopes for the future. I am confident that they will persevere and realize their dreams,” she captioned the post.