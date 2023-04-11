Melania is ‘uncomfortable’ with Donald Trump’s political appearances

Donald Trump is in a media maelstrom. Last year, he announced he’d be running for president and now he’s in the midst of an arraignment. According to sources near Melania Trump, the former First Lady is trying her hardest to steer clear of the spotlight.

The source spoke with PEOPLE, claiming that Melania has no plans of attending any of Trump’s rallies and political engagements. “Melania is not now or hasn’t recently taken part in her husband’s political events,” said the source. “It is not comfortable for her.”Melania appears to want to stay in the couple’s home, in Palm Beach, Florida. “Melania can be aloof and not particularly friendly because she simply wants to be left alone,” continued the source.

Before Trump’s arraignment, a source spoke with PEOPLE and shared that while she was upset by the declarations against her husband, she remained supportive and focused on the positives. “She is aware of who her husband is and keeps her life upbeat with her own family and a few close friends,” said the source.

A video showed a snippet of Melania and Trump having lunch together.

Trump made statements following his arraignment, thanking his sons and his daughter Ivanka. Many were surprised by the fact that Melania wasn’t mentioned, but the source claims she is happy about that. “At this stage of her life she does not want to be in the spotlight.”

Melania didn’t accompany Trump to court but was photographed with him over Easter. The couple was spotted at Mar-a-Lago and were filmed having lunch together. Melania was wearing a white blouse with floral patterns.