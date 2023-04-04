Melania Trump makes a rare appearance to support her husband during his toughest time

Former US President Donald Trump appeared before a New York jury on Tuesday to face more than 30 charges of commercial fraud, including the alleged $130,000 payment to actress Stormy Daniels to keep silent about their relationship in the run-up to the 2016 election, as reported by CNN. His wife, Melania Trump, has been at his side through thick and thin, and this time is no different.

The former first lady was seen several hours after Donald Trump arrived with advisors and his son Eric Trump, in a rare public appearance entering the Trump Tower doors, looking downcast and refusing to comment.

While Melania did not arrive at the same time as Donald, The DailyMail published yesterday that sources said that Melania unconditionally supports her husband, like the rest of the family. The source exclusively commented that “Melania Trump is strong. She is focused on her family and supports her husband, as she always has.”

The couple is expected to return to their Palm Beach, Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago, after the hearing, which will likely attract many curious onlookers, supporters, and detractors of the former president.

However, before flying back to Florida, the ex-president will have to head to the NY courts, where many onlookers, supporters, and detractors of the former president have already begun to gather at the court gates. Trump will be surrounded by armed federal agents for protection, with the Secret Service, the New York Police Department, and the court officers coordinating security for the occasion.

Once the charges have been read, he will be taken to the courtroom to face the charges formally. Although there is a chance that he may face certain bail conditions or travel restrictions, it is unlikely to happen in his case.

On Sunday, Trump’s lawyer Joe Tacopina said on CNN’s ‘State of the Union’, “Obviously, this is different. This has never happened before. I’ve never had the Secret Service involved.” He also said, “All the Tuesday stuff is still very much up in the air other than the fact that we will very loudly and proudly say ‘not guilty’.”

In any case, Melania Trump will be there to support her husband, as she always has, whether in good times or bad.