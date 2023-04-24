Melania Trump returns to social media to celebrate Earth Day

Melania Trump reappeared on social media to celebrate Earth Day. The former First Lady shared a video on Instagram, celebrating the beauty of the planet.

The video appears to have been captured in Florida, where she and Donald Trump live. It shows some rain falling on some palm trees and fields of grass. On the horizon, there’s a lake that can be seen in the distant, despite the rainy and foggy weather. “The beauty of our planet,” reads the caption. “Happy Earth Day.”

Melania Trump rarely shares posts on social media, and appears to return to the app whenever she wants to celebrate special dates. This year, she’s celebrated Easter, MLK Day, and Women’s History Month.

Over the past few weeks, Melania has been under the radar. Earlier this month, she didn’t accompany Donald Trump in New York following his arraignment. That week, her office tweeted her first statement since Trump’s charges. “News organizations have made assumptions about the former First Lady’s stance on subjects that are personal, professional, and political over the past few weeks. In these articles, unnamed sources are cited to bolster the author’s claims,” reads the tweet. “We ask readers to exercise caution and good judgment when determining whether or not stories concerning the former First Lady are accurate, particularly when they fail to cite Mrs. Trump as a source of information.”

©GettyImages



Melania Trump at the White House

Sources had previously claimed that Melania Trump wated to steer clear of the spotlight and that she wasn’t interested in participating in her husband’s political events. “Melania hasn’t recently taken part in her husband’s political events,” said a source that spoke to PEOPLE. “It is not comfortable for her.”