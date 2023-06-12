Ivanka Trump wears all-white ensemble to synagogue after Donald Trump’s indictment

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner were spotted attending the synagogue with their two kids following her father’s second indictment. The former first daughter was spotted in Miami over the weekend, following news of Donald Trump’s alleged mishandling of official documents.

The 41-year-old businesswoman wore an all-white ensemble, which included a long skirt and a blazer. She paired the look with a matching belt, heeled sandals, and minimal jewelry. Meanwhile, the 42-year-old former government official wore a classic dark suit with a white shirt and no tie, paired with black sunglasses.

Ivanka is known for constantly leaning on her faith. The celebrity family made a special visit back in March, attending the sunrise prayers at the Western Wall. This is not the first time she visits the religious site, as she converted to Orthodox Judaism to marry Jared back in 2009, raising their kids in the same faith, after she was raised Christian.

“It was deeply meaningful to visit the holiest site of my faith and to leave a note of prayer,” Ivanka said back in 2017 while visiting with her father and her husband. Shmuel Rabinovich, the Rabbi of the Western Wall, led the visit and explained the importance of the religious site at the time.

“It’s been such a great life decision for me. I am very modern, but I’m also a very traditional person, and I think that’s an interesting juxtaposition in how I was raised as well. I really find that with Judaism, it creates an amazing blueprint for family connectivity,” she explained to Vogue in 2015.