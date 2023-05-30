Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner go on a romantic trip to Greece

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are away for some relaxation time. The couple is spending some time in Greece, with Ivanka documenting some of her favorite sights and moments.

Ivanka and Jared in Greece

Ivanka has been sharing photos on her Instagram stories, showing some of the highlights in her trip. She recorded the stunning view from her plane as they approached Greece, capturing an aerial view of the sea. She then shared photos of some flowers and some of her favorite parts of the Parthenon, in Athens.

Ivanka shared various photos of herself and her husband. In them, she wears a dark blue dress with some flower details on it, which she matched with some sandals and a black bag. She wore her hair loose and wore some sunglasses. In the case of Kushner, he wore dark jeans, a white polo, and a matching hat, tying the whole look together with some sneakers.

In an Instagram post, Ivanka shared her excitement over visiting the Acropolis in Athens, describing it as a “place where history comes alive.” “Standing atop this ancient citadel, surrounded by iconic structures like the Parthenon and the Erechtheion, I was awe-inspired by the incredible power of human ingenuity,” she wrote. “The panoramic views of Athens from the Acropolis were breathtaking, offering a mesmerizing blend of ancient and modern cityscapes. It’s a sight that will forever be etched in my memory.”

Ivanka and Jared

Over the past few weeks, Ivanka has been sharing a lot of photos of herself and her family. She shared a photo of herself and her son Joseph, as the two watched the Miami Heats game at the Kaseya Center in South Florida.

“Game with my MVP,” she captioned the post, which showed her and her son dressed in matching white.

