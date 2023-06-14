Ivanka Trump wishes Donald Trump a happy birthday amidst controversy

Ivanka Trump wished her father the best over his birthday. The message comes in the midst of Donald Trump’s problems with the law, and is paired with multiple images of him over the years.

The post shows Trump over the years, posing with his children and his ex-wife, Ivana Trump. In various photos, Ivanka is seen as a young child, enjoying her time with her dad. “Happy Birthday, Dad. You are the most incredible father. Your love, energy and strength inspire me every day. Wishing you a year filled with the happiness you deserve,” reads the message.

While Trump’s other children, Eric and Donald Jr., also shared birthday messages, Ivanka’s post appears to be the most pointed, especially following the developments that have recently plagued the former President of the United States. Over the past week, Trump was indicted with various criminal charges, and appeared on a Miami court to decla﻿re that he was “not guilty.”

Ever since Trump announced he was running for presidency, Ivanka appears to have taken a step back from politics. Following her father’s second run for presidency, Ivanka shared a statement revealing that she wouldn’t be involved in politics from this point onwards. “I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics,” said Ivanka to Fox News Digital.

“While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena,” she concluded.