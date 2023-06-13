Who wore it best? Ivanka Trump wears the same gown as Kate Middleton to her daughter’s bat mitzvah

Ivanka Trump, who recently wore an all-white ensemble, has channeled Kate Middleton’s fashion again. Over the weekend the former First Daughter celebrated her 13-year-old daughter Arabella’s bat mitzvah wearing the same caped Jenny Packham gown that the Princess of Wales wore to the premiere of “No Time to Die” in 2021.



As noted by Page Six Style, Ivanka rocked a $5,400 turquoise version of the glittering gold gown Middletown wore to the movie premiere. The gorgeous gown features a v-neck and has stunning gemmed details. She let her blonde hair down with delicate waves as she happily smiled with her family. Her daughter wore a bespoke dress from Custom By Zoë, that was shimmering blue gold with tiered ruffles.



The Princess of Wales rocked the dress to the James Bond flick in 2021. She wore her hair up for the occasion, pairing the look with matching gold chunky earrings. She was all smiles as she walked down the red carpet with her husband Prince William.



As noted by Page Six style, the daughter of Donald Trump has been inspired by Middleton on more than one occasion. She’s worn multiple outfits like the blue polka dot Alessandra Rich style that Middleton wore on King Charles III’s 70th birthday and a forest green Beulah dress the royal wore in 2019. She also recently attended synagogue wearing the same white Self-Portrait blazer dress ($570) that the Princess owns.